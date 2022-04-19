Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Decreases By 19.7%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,754,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,323 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,241,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.99 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

