Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Decreases By 19.8%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,108,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 1,382,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,108.6 days.

JPHLF stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Get Japan Post alerts:

About Japan Post (Get Rating)

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.