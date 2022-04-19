Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Decreases By 19.2%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.