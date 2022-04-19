Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Grows By 24.7%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,595,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 2,080,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.5 days.

Shares of JAPAF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

About Japan Tobacco (Get Rating)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.