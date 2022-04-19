Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Grows By 24.7%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,595,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 2,080,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.5 days.
Shares of JAPAF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.
About Japan Tobacco (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAF)
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.