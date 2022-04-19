Short Interest in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Grows By 26.2%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

KW opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

