Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Declines By 19.3%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,500 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 636,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $289.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.84. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 57.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimball International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 229,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

