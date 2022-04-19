Short Interest in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Rises By 25.6%

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 226.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LNZNF opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.23. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($129.03) to €100.00 ($107.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

