Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Drops By 21.0%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,768,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 8,565,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,753. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

