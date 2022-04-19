Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Rises By 23.3%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

MRPRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.55) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.83) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.10) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

Shares of MRPRF remained flat at $$11.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.