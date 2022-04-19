Short Interest in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declines By 20.7%

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,005. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,008,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

