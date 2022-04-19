Short Interest in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Rises By 25.7%

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 10,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
METX opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Meten Holding Group has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.
Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
