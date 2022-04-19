Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Grows By 25.2%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MALRF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Mineral Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
OTCMKTS:MALRF opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.
