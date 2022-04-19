Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Rises By 23.7%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of MSADY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 31,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,559. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.40. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

