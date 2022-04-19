Short Interest in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Drops By 21.0%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $510,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $535.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.63. 136,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,694,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.76. Netflix has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

