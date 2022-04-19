Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Declines By 19.7%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:NRGOF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
Newrange Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
