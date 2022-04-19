Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Increases By 23.5%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NSANY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 78,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

