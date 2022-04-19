Short Interest in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Declines By 20.7%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 903,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $964.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 70.35% and a net margin of 43.11%. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

PBFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

