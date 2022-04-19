Short Interest in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Grows By 24.9%

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 44,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $165.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.56. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.