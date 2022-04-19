Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Rises By 23.7%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PLRTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 35,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,494. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.