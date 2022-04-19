Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Rises By 23.7%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
PLRTF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 35,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,494. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
