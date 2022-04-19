Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Expands By 22.0%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Powerbridge Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,504. Powerbridge Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

