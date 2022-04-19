Short Interest in Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Decreases By 20.0%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PBAM stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $168.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39.
Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Private Bancorp of America (Get Rating)
Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.
