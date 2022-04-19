Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Drops By 20.3%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $8,212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 908,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 666,635 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,558,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSAG stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

