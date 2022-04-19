Short Interest in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Rises By 25.9%

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

