Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Declines By 20.3%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 756,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.07.
In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $355.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.76. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.
