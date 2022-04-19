Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Increases By 22.2%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,468.0 days.

SBSNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Shares of SBSNF remained flat at $$29.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

