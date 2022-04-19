Short Interest in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Declines By 20.5%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock worth $3,883,242. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth about $37,009,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after purchasing an additional 411,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

