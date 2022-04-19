Short Interest in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Rises By 25.4%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SFL stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. SFL has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SFL will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

