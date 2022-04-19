Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Expands By 23.7%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,016,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 4,863,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,005.5 days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile (Get Rating)
