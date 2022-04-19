Short Interest in Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Expands By 23.7%

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,016,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 4,863,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,005.5 days.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Get Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer alerts:

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.