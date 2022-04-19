Short Interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Declines By 20.7%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 18,810,000 shares. Approximately 26.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.02. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Shift Technologies by 38.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFT. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

