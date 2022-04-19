Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expands By 22.5%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 48.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. 30,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,366. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

