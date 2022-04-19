Short Interest in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Drops By 20.4%

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.13. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SouthState will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upped their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

