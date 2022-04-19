Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expands By 25.4%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 440,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
About Stealth BioTherapeutics
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
