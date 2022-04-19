Short Interest in Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Drops By 20.0%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SENR opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (SENR)
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.