Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Decreases By 20.8%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Shares of TEDU stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Tarena International (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.