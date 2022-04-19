Short Interest in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Drops By 19.2%

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 388,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

GRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRC opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8,757.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

