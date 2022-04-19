Short Interest in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Decreases By 20.0%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in El Segundo, California.

