Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Declines By 20.6%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $96.02.

TMTNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

