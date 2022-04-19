Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Grows By 25.0%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of TKHVY stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as provides catering and aviation ground handling services.
