Short Interest in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Declines By 19.5%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Universal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Universal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Universal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UVV opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Universal has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

