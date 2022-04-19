Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Expands By 25.0%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.11. 2,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,088. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,597,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period.

