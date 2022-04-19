Short Interest in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Decreases By 20.6%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In related news, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,123,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,599,000 after acquiring an additional 213,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after acquiring an additional 326,552 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

