Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Declines By 20.0%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.8 days.
Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
