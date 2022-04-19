Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Declines By 20.0%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.8 days.

Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 90% interest in the Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso.

