Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Expands By 24.0%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Willow Biosciences stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Willow Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.31.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

