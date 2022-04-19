Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Grows By 24.0%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

