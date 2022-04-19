Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Grows By 24.0%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Willow Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.31.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willow Biosciences (CANSF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.