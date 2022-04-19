Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Grows By 23.9%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 911,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XOS opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

XOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems primarily for commercial fleets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

