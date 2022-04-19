Shutterstock (SSTK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Shutterstock has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.650-$3.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.65-3.80 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SSTK opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $77.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

