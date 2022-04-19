Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -0.51.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

