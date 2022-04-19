Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,176,100 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 945,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 356.4 days.

Shares of SMEGF stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMEGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Siemens Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.26) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

