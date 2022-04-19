Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,601,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,314,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,202.8 days.
OTCMKTS:SEMHF remained flat at $$59.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.
About Siemens Healthineers (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.