Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,601,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,314,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,202.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SEMHF remained flat at $$59.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

