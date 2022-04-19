Siemens Healthineers (SHL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €74.00 ($79.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/4/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/31/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €71.00 ($76.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/30/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €71.10 ($76.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/30/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/23/2022 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €74.00 ($79.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.72 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €56.02 ($60.24). The company had a trading volume of 685,029 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.43. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1 year low of €45.17 ($48.57) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($72.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

